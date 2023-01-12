UrduPoint.com

US Offers $10Mln Reward For Info On 2019 Kenya Attack Perpetrators - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 09:01 PM

US Offers $10Mln Reward for Info on 2019 Kenya Attack Perpetrators - State Dept.

The United States is offering up to $10 million for information, which would allow the capture of Al-Shabaab (terrorist group banned in Russia) extremists responsible for the attack in Kenya in 2019, State Department spokes person Ned Price said on Thursday

"The�US Department of State's Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program, which is administered by the Diplomatic Security Service, is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction in any country of Mohamoud Abdi Aden and any other individual who committed, attempted or conspired to commit, or aided or abetted in the commission of the 2019 attack on the DusitD2 hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya," Price said in a statement.

Al-Shabaab terrorists killed at least 21 people, including one US citizen during the attack on a 6-building complex of shops, offices, and a hotel on January 15, 2009.

"Mohamoud Abdi Aden, aka Mohamud Abdirahman, an Al-Shabaab leader, was part of the cell that planned the Dusit2 Hotel attack. In October 2022, the Department of State designated Aden as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) under Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended," Price added.

Last week the United States offered up to $10 million for information leading to the capture Al-Shabaab terrorists who conducted an attack against on US and Kenyan personnel at the Manda Bay Airfield in Kenya in 2020.

