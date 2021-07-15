US Offers $10Mln Reward for Information on Foreign-Sponsored Cyberattacks - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The United States government is going to pay $10 million in a bounty to those who are ready to provide information on cyberattacks directed by foreign governments, the US Department of State's Rewards for Justice program said on Thursday.

"The U.S.

Department of State's Rewards for Justice program, which is administered by the Diplomatic Security Service, is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of any person who, while acting at the direction or under the control of a foreign government, participates in malicious cyber activities against U.S. critical infrastructure in violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA)," the statement read.