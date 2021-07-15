US Offers $10Mln Reward for Information on Foreign-Sponsored Cyber Attacks - State Dept.

The US government is intensifying efforts to curb the recent surge in cyber attacks by introducing a $10 million bounty for information on such attacks directed by foreign governments as well as by launching the first web hub devoted to ransomware, the US Department of State Rewards for Justice program said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The US government is intensifying efforts to curb the recent surge in cyber attacks by introducing a $10 million bounty for information on such attacks directed by foreign governments as well as by launching the first web hub devoted to ransomware, the US Department of State Rewards for Justice program said on Thursday.

"The US Department of State's Rewards for Justice program, which is administered by the Diplomatic Security Service, is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of any person who, while acting at the direction or under the control of a foreign government, participates in malicious cyber activities against US critical infrastructure in violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA)," the statement said.

In addition, the departments of Justice and Homeland Security launched on Wednesday a new consolidated web resource, StopRansomware.

gov, to help individuals and businesses combat the threat of ransomware. The resource provides information for users on how to reduce the ransomware risk by protecting networks, the Justice Department said in a release.

StopRansomware.gov also provides tools to report ransomware attacks to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency or the US Secret Service.

"It is critical for business leaders across industries to recognize the threat [of ransomware], prioritize efforts to harden their systems and work with law enforcement by reporting these attacks promptly," Attorney General Merrick Garland was cited as saying in the release.

The US authorities have reported an increase in the number of ransomware attacks. The Justice Department estimates that some $350 million have been paid in ransom to cyber criminals in 2020 alone, a 300 percent increase from 2019, according to the release.