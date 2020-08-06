UrduPoint.com
US Offers $10Mln Reward For Information On Malign Actors Interfering In Elections - Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 01:20 AM

US Offers $10Mln Reward for Information on Malign Actors Interfering in Elections - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The United States is offering a $10 million reward for information leading to identification or location of malign actors interfering in elections, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday.

"The State Department Rewards for Justice program is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of any person who acting at the direction or under the control of the foreign government and interferes with the US elections by engaging of certain criminal cyber activities," Pompeo said during press briefing.

