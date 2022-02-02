UrduPoint.com

US Offers $10Mln Reward In Hunt For Iranian Cyber Actors Over Alleged Election Meddling

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The US State Department said on Tuesday it will pay up to $10 million for information about two Iranians who were allegedly involved in a cyber campaign to influence the 2020 presidential election.

"The Department seeks information on Iranian cyber actors Seyyed Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazemi and Sajjad Kashian - contractors employed by Iranian cyber company Emennet Pasargad - who participated in an Iranian state-sponsored, multi-phased online operation that attempted to interfere with the 2020 U.S. presidential election," the statement read.

Both individuals maintained malign activities from at least August through November 2020, trying to undermine Americans' faith in their electoral process, it added.

Kazemi used compromising servers to carry out a voter intimidation and influence campaign by sending threatening emails, while Kashian managed computer network infrastructure to achieve similar goals, according to the State Department.

Both actors, as well as their employer Emennet Pasargad were designated last November. They face sanctions and Federal criminal charges in connection with their activities, the statement read.

