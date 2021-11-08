US Offers $15Mln for Info on REvil Leaders, Others Tied to Ransomware Attack - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The UG government is offering up to $10 million for information on REvil leaders and up to $5 million to anyone trying to participate in the ransomware incident, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"The Department of State is offering a reward of up to $10,000,000 for information leading to the identification or location of any individual holding a key leadership position in the Sodinokibi ransomware variant transnational organized crime group. In addition, the Department is offering a reward offer of up to $5,000,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction in any country of any individual conspiring to participate in or attempting to participate in a Sodinokibi variant ransomware incident," Price said in a statement.