US Offers $15Mln for Information on Conti Ransomware Group Leaders - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) The United States is offering a total of $15 million for information on the leaders and co-conspirators of the Conti cybercrime group, Department of State spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

"The Department of State is offering a reward of up to $10,000,000 for information leading to the identification and/or location of any individual(s) who hold a key leadership position in the Conti ransomware variant transnational organized crime group," Price said in the release on Friday.

The State Department is offering an additional $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any co-conspirators involved in Conti ransomware attacks, the release said.

The Conti cybercriminal group is responsible for hundreds of ransomware attacks over the last two years, the release also said.

The FBI estimates the group has extorted more than $150 million from more than a 1,000 victims, making it the costliest strain of ransomware ever documented, the release added.

Conti launched a ransomware attack in April against the Costa Rican government that seriously impacted the country's foreign trade by disrupting its customs and and taxes platforms, according to the release.