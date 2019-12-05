US Offers $15Mln for Information on Iranian Commander - State Dept. Envoy Hook

The US State Department is offering up to $15 million as a reward for information on a high-ranking Iranian commander suspected of plotting an assassination of a Saudi Ambassador to Washington in one of the city's restaurants, Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook announced on Thursday

"I'm announcing today that the State Department's 'Rewards for Justice' Program is offering up to $15 million for information on the financial activities, networks and associates of Abdul Reza Shahlai," Hook said in a briefing. "He is a Yemen-based high-ranking commander of the IRGC 'Quds' Force."