US Offers $15Mln Reward for Information on Iranian Oil Tankers - State Dept.

The United States has offered a reward of up to $15 million for information that will lead to breaking up of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (ICRG) financial mechanisms including information on oil sales and tankers, the US Department of State said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The United States has offered a reward of up to $15 million for information that will lead to breaking up of Iran 's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (ICRG) financial mechanisms including information on oil sales and tankers, the US Department of State said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The US Department of State's Rewards for Justice (RFJ) is offering a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its branches, including the IRGC-Qods Force (IRGC-QF). This includes seeking information on the IRGC's illicit oil sales, including via oil tankers like the Adrian Darya," the note said.