US Offers $15Mln Reward For Information On Maduro - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:59 PM

The US offered a series of rewards for information on five top officials in the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, including $15 million for Maduro himself, based on charges of drug trafficking, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The US offered a series of rewards for information on five top officials in the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, including $15 million for Maduro himself, based on charges of drug trafficking, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a press release on Thursday.

"The Department is offering a reward of up to $15 million for information related to Nicolas Maduro Moros. The Department is also offering rewards of up to $10 million each for information related to four other Venezuelan officials," the release said.

The five officials were charged in drug trafficking indictments unsealed by the US Justice Department earlier on Thursday.

Attorney General William Barr said the rewards are part of US efforts to capture Maduro and the other officials for trial in the United States.

Barr said the United States expects eventually to gain custody of the defendants.

The rewards were offered under the State Department's Narcotics Rewards Program (NRP), which has brought more than 75 major narcotics traffickers to justice since 1986, the Treasury release said.

