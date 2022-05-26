UrduPoint.com

US Offers $1Mln For Information On Two Kenyan Transnational Criminals - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The United States is ready to pay up to $1 million for information on two Kenyan nationals who have allegedly been engaged in transnational organized crime, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"The US Department of State is offering rewards of up to $1 million each for information leading to the arrests and/or convictions of two fugitive Kenyan nationals, Abdi Hussein Ahmed and Badru Abdul Aziz Saleh, for participating in, or conspiring to participate in, transnational organized crime," Price said in a statement.

The United States has charged Ahmed with wildlife trafficking, including conspiracy to commit the offense in violation of the Endangered Species Act. Additionally, both individuals have been charged in the United States with conspiracy to distribute heroin, according to the statement.

The reward is offered under the Department of State's Narcotics Rewards Program (NRP). Since the inception of the NRP in 1986, the Department has paid more than $135 million in rewards under these programs for information leading to apprehensions and convictions, the statement said.

