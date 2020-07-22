US Offers $1Mln Reward For Info Leading To Arrests Of Ukrainian 'Cyber Criminals' - Pompeo
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The United States is offering a $1 million reward for any information that leads to the arrests of two Ukrainian nationals accused of cybercrime, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a press release on Wednesday.
"Today, the US Department of State announces rewards of up to $1 million each for information leading to the arrests and/or convictions of Ukrainian nationals Artem Viacheslavovich Radchenko and Oleksandr Vitalyevich Ieremenko for participating in transnational organized crime, specifically cybercrime," Pompeo said.