Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:40 PM

US Offers $1Mln Reward for Info Leading to Arrests of Ukrainian 'Cyber Criminals' - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The United States is offering a $1 million reward for any information that leads to the arrests of two Ukrainian nationals accused of cybercrime, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"Today, the US Department of State announces rewards of up to $1 million each for information leading to the arrests and/or convictions of Ukrainian nationals Artem Viacheslavovich Radchenko and Oleksandr Vitalyevich Ieremenko for participating in transnational organized crime, specifically cybercrime," Pompeo said.

