US Offers $20Mln for Information on Ex-FBI Agent Taken Hostage in Iran in 2007 - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The US government is offering a new $20 million award for information on retired FBI agent Robert Levinson who was taken hostage in Iran in 2007, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.

"[T]oday, the US Department of State's Rewards for Justice Program is advertising a new reward of up to $20 million for information leading to the safe location, recovery and return of Robert Levinson, who was taken hostage in Iran with the involvement of the Iranian regime," Pompeo said.

Levinson is the longest-held hostage in US history, Pompeo noted in the statement, which commemorated the 40th anniversary of the seizing of more than 50 US diplomats in Iran as hostages for 444 days in 1979.

The Trump administration was also targeting nine appointees of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Pompeo announced.

"[T]he US Department of the Treasury took action today against nine appointees and representatives of Ali Khamenei ... The action specifically targets Ali Khamenei's appointees in the Office of the Supreme Leader, the Expediency Council, the Armed Forces General Staff, and the Judiciary," Pompeo said.

Two of the individuals targeted had also been linked to the 1983 US Marine barrack bombing in Beirut that killed 241 US personnel and the 1994 bombing of Argentine Israelite Mutual Association in Buenos Aries, Pompeo added.