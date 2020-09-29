US Offers $20Mln in Rewards for Info Leading to Arrest of 3 Ex-Venezuela Official - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The United States is offering rewards of up to $20 million in total for information that will lead to an arrest of three former Venezuelan public officials, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of State announces rewards of up to $10 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Venezuelan national Pedro Luis Martin-Olivares and up to $5 million each for information leading to the arrests and/or convictions of Venezuelan nationals Rodolfo McTurk-Mora and Jesus Alfredo Itriago," Pompeo said.

The Secretary of State noted that the former Venezuelan public officials are fugitives from justice.