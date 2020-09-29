UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Offers $20Mln In Rewards For Info Leading To Arrest Of 3 Ex-Venezuela Official - Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

US Offers $20Mln in Rewards for Info Leading to Arrest of 3 Ex-Venezuela Official - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The United States is offering rewards of up to $20 million in total for information that will lead to an arrest of three former Venezuelan public officials, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of State announces rewards of up to $10 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Venezuelan national Pedro Luis Martin-Olivares and up to $5 million each for information leading to the arrests and/or convictions of Venezuelan nationals Rodolfo McTurk-Mora and Jesus Alfredo Itriago," Pompeo said.

The Secretary of State noted that the former Venezuelan public officials are fugitives from justice.

Related Topics

Lead United States From Million Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Rulers of Emirates send condolences on death of Am ..

19 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan grieved over death of Am ..

13 minutes ago

Punjab University to start face-to-face classes fr ..

14 minutes ago

Chinese varsity sends 30,000 face masks to Punjab ..

14 minutes ago

Governor Punjab meets Amanullah Khan Yasinzai

14 minutes ago

Breonna Taylor's Family Demands Complete, Unedited ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.