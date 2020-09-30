UrduPoint.com
US Offers $20Mln In Rewards For Info Leading To Arrest Of 3 Ex-Venezuela Official - Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Offers $20Mln in Rewards for Info Leading to Arrest of 3 Ex-Venezuela Official - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The United States is offering rewards of up to $20 million in total for information that will lead to an arrest of three former Venezuelan public officials, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of State announces rewards of up to $10 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Venezuelan national Pedro Luis Martin-Olivares and up to $5 million each for information leading to the arrests and/or convictions of Venezuelan nationals Rodolfo McTurk-Mora and Jesus Alfredo Itriago," Pompeo said.

Pompeo explained that Martin-Olivares is a former Chief of Economic Intelligence who was indicted on April of 2015 in Florida for distribution of a controlled substance, knowing that it would be illegally imported into the United States, as well as possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance on board an aircraft registered in the United States and conspiracy to import a controlled substance.

"McTurk-Mora, the former head of Interpol in Venezuela, was charged in the SDFL on December 19, 2013 with: conspiracy to import cocaine, importation of cocaine into the United States, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and corrupting and impeding an official" in violation of US law, Pompeo said.

Venezuela's anti-drug official Jesus Alfredo Itriago was charged in Florida in January 2013 with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance knowing that it would be unlawfully imported into the United States.

