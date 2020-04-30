US Offers $500Mln Incentive for Developers to Flood US With COVID-19 Tests - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Private developers will share $500 million in prize money for successfully creating quick, easy to use novel coronavirus (COVID-19) do-it-yourself tests for US households and healthcare workers treating suspected virus victims in an effort to saturate the United States with diagnostic tools by the end of the summer, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"With a $1.5 billion investment from Federal stimulus funding, the newly launched Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) initiative will infuse funding into early innovative technologies to speed development of rapid and widely accessible COVID-19 testing," the release said. "As part of this initiative, NIH is urging all scientists and inventors with a rapid testing technology to compete in a national COVID-19 testing challenge for a share of up to $500 million over all phases of development.

"

The initiative's goal is to make millions of accurate and easy-to-use tests for all Americans by the end of summer 2020, and even more in time for the winter flu season, the release added.

Data collected from the global pandemic thus far suggests that about a quarter of the people infected with COVID-19 never develop any symptoms and were never aware they had contracted the disease.

Scientists suspect that asymptomatic victims are capable of unknowingly spreading the disease for two to three weeks, which would help explain how the virus quickly infected more than 3 million victims and killed nearly 225,000 people worldwide.

Existing US guidelines require people to have COVID-19 symptoms such as a cough and fever to be tested, although some states have recently relaxed rules to allow tests for asymptomatic front-line workers, such as clerks in grocery, hardware and drug stores.