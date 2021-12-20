US Offers $5Mln for Information on Deadly Terror Attack in Dhaka - State Dept.

The United States will pay $5 million to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest or conviction of the individuals involved in a terror attack on February 26, 2015 in Dhaka, Bangladesh, that killed a US citizen and injured his wife, US Department of State said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) The United States will pay $5 million to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest or conviction of the individuals involved in a terror attack on February 26, 2015 in Dhaka, Bangladesh, that killed a US citizen and injured his wife, US Department of State said in a press release on Monday.

"The US Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service ... is offering a reward for information on the terrorist attack in Dhaka, Bangladesh that left US citizen Avijit Roy dead and his wife, Rafida Bonya Ahmed, seriously injured," the press said. "The Secretary of State has authorized a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction in any country of anyone involved in the murder of Roy and the attack on Ahmed.

"

A total of six individuals have been charged and convicted in connection to the attack while two of the co-conspirators, Syed Ziaul Haque (aka Major Zia) and Akram Hussain, remain at large, the release said.

Two groups, which are both affiliated with Al-Qaeda (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization), Ansarullah Bangla Team and the Al-Qaeda branch in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), claimed responsibility for the attack, the release added.

Since the inception of the Rewards for Justice Program in 1984, the State Department has paid more than $200 million in rewards to more than 100 people for information leading to apprehensions and other qualifying outcomes, according to the release.