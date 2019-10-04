US Offers $5Mln for Information on IS Leader Behind 2017 Ambush in Niger - State Dept.

The United States is offering $5 million for information on Islamic State (banned in Russia) Sahara terror group leader responsible for the 2017 ambush in Niger, the US Department of State said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The United States is offering $5 million for information on Islamic State (banned in Russia ) Sahara terror group leader responsible for the 2017 ambush in Niger , the US Department of State said in a press release on Friday.

"The US Department of State's Rewards for Justice Program is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the identification or location of Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi, the leader of the terrorist organization Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISIS-GS)," the release said.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for killing 28 Niger soldiers in an ambush near the village of Tongo Tongo on May 14.