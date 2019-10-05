US Offers $5Mln for Information on IS Leader Behind 2017 Ambush in Niger - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) The United States is offering $5 million for information on a Islamic State (banned in Russia) Sahara terror group leader responsible for the 2017 ambush in Niger that resulted in the death of four US soldiers, the Department of State said in a press release on Friday.

"The US Department of State's Rewards for Justice Program is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the identification or location of Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi, the leader of the terrorist organization Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISIS-GS)," the release said.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the October 2017 ambush on a joint US-Niger patrol near the village of Tongo Tongo that resulted in the deaths of four US soldiers, the release noted.

The Islamic State also claimed responsibility for killing 28 Niger soldiers in another ambush near the village of Tongo Tongo on May 14.

The United States is also offering $5 million for information leading to the arrest of any individuals anywhere who played a part in the October 2017 ambush in Niger.