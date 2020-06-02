UrduPoint.com
US Offers $5Mln Reward For Alleged Venezuelan Organized Crime Member Camacho - State Dept.

Tue 02nd June 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The United States is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information that leads to the capture or indictment of alleged Venezuelan organized crime member Joselit de la Trinidad Ramirez Camacho, the State Department announced on Monday.

"Today the US Department of State announces a reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Venezuelan national Joselit de la Trinidad Ramirez Camacho for participating in transnational organized crime," said a statement that identified him as the National Superintendent of Cryptoactive and Related Activities in the Nicholas Maduro regime.

Ramirez Camacho has been indicted, along with former Venezuelan Vice-President Tareck El-Aissami, with several transnational crimes, including money laundering, according to the statement.

President Nicolas Maduro himself was indicted in absentia by the United States last week on drug trafficking charges.

Maduro, in a televised address shortly after the charges were announced, rejected accusations that his government was involved in the drug trade. Maduro also said that Venezuela has been at the forefront of the fight against illegal drug trafficking for 15 years.

The Trump administration has mounted a global effort since 2018 to topple Maduro's government. Earlier in May, Venezuela detained a US national who was part of a group that tried to invade Venezuela and kidnap Maduro.

Maduro has accused the United States and Guaido of conspiring to overthrow his government to seize Valenzuela's natural resources.

More Stories From World

