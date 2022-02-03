US Offers $5Mln Reward for Bolivia Narco-War Chief Who Smuggled Cocaine - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The US government is offering a $5 million reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of the former head of Bolivian drug war Special Forces who was secretly a major cocaine smuggler himself, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"The Department of State is announcing a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the conviction of Maximiliano Dávila Perez, a Bolivian national," Price said in a statement. "Davila is the former Director of the Bolivian Special Forces for the Fight Against Drug Trafficking (Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Narcotráfico, or FELCN).

"

During his time as FELCN Director, Davila is believed to have used his position to safeguard aircraft used to transport cocaine through third countries for distribution in the United States, Price said. Both before and during his time as FELCN director, Davila was allegedly involved in narcotics trafficking and money laundering, he added

The reward is offered under the Department of State's Narcotics Rewards Program (NRP), which the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) manages in close coordination with US Federal law enforcement partners and other government agencies, the State Department said.