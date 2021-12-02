US Offers $5Mln Reward for Information About Jalisco Drug Cartel Member - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The US government is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information that will led to the arrest of Juan Carlos Valencia Gonzalez, a senior member of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Today, the US Department of State is announcing a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Juan Carlos Valencia Gonzalez, an alleged high-level member of the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG - Jalisco New Generation Cartel)," Price said in a statement on Wednesday.

Gonzalez was charged with conspiracy and distribution of a controlled substance for unlawful importation to the United States and use of a firearm during a narcotics transaction, the statement said.

CJNG is a Mexico-based organization that is responsible for trafficking a significant proportion of the fentanyl and other deadly drugs destined for the United States, the statement added.

Since the inception of the Narcotics Rewards Program in 1986, the State Department has paid more than $155 million in rewards for information leading to apprehensions and other qualifying outcomes, according to the statement.