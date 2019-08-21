UrduPoint.com
US Offers $5Mln Reward For Information Leading To Location Of 3 IS Leaders - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 11:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The United States is offering a $5 million reward for information leading to the location of three key Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terrorist group leaders, the Department of State said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The US Department of State's Rewards for Justice Program is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the identification or location of key ISIS [IS] leaders Amir Muhammad Sa'id Abdal-Rahman al-Mawla, Sami Jasim Muhammad al-Jaburi, and Mu'taz Numan 'Abd Nayif Najm al-Jaburi," the release said.

