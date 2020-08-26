UrduPoint.com
US Offers $5Mln Reward For Information On Citizens Kidnapped In Afghanistan - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

US Offers $5Mln Reward for Information on Citizens Kidnapped in Afghanistan - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The United States is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information related to the kidnappings of the two US nationals in Afghanistan, the State Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The US Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service, through its Rewards for Justice (RFJ) office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are advertising reward offers of up to $5 million for information concerning the kidnappings of Mark Randall Frerichs and Paul Edwin Overby, Jr. who both disappeared in Afghanistan," the release said.

