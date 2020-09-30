US Offers $5Mln Reward for Information on Venezuela Ex-Electricity Minister - Pompeo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The United States has offered two rewards of up to $5 million each for information that would lead to the arrest or conviction of former Venezuelan Minister of Electricity and his deputy, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a release on Wednesday.

"Today the US Department of State announces reward offers of up to $5 million each for information leading to the arrests and/or convictions of Luis Alfredo Motta Dominguez and Eustiquio Jose Lugo Gomez," Pompeo said.

The Secretary of State explained that Motta Dominguez was named President of the National Electricity Corporation (Corpoelec) in Venezuela in 2015 and was appointed shortly thereafter to be the Minister of Electricity.

"Lugo Gomez was the Vice Minister of Finance, Investment, and Strategic Alliance in the Ministry of Electricity as well as procurement director at Corpoelec under Motta Dominguez," Pompeo added.