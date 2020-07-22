(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions against Venezuela's Supreme Tribunal President Maikel Jose Moreno Perez and is offering a $5 million reward for information leading to his arrest, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Tuesday.

"Today, I am announcing a reward under the Transnational Organized Crime Program of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Venezuelan national, Maikel Jose Moreno Perez, for participating in transnational organized crime," Pompeo said. "I am also announcing the designation of Moreno Perez and his wife ... for his involvement in significant corruption."