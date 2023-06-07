US Offers $5Mln Reward For Swedish Encryption Criminal Mastermind - State Department

The US government has offered a $5 million reward for a Swedish criminal who provides encrypted communication services for organized underworld activities across national borders, the Department of State announced in a statement on Wednesday

"Today, the State Department is announcing a reward offer of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Swedish national Maximilian Rivkin for conspiring to participate in or attempting to participate in transnational organized crime," the statement said.

The State Department identified Rivkin as the administrator of an encrypted communication service used by criminals worldwide.

"His communications on the platform implicated him in several nefarious activities, including his alleged participation in drug trafficking, money laundering, murder conspiracy and other violent acts," the release explained.

The reward was announced jointly with the Swedish Police Authority, who charged Rivkin with narcotics smuggling and trafficking.� He was also indicted and charged by a US Federal grand jury with international racketeering conspiracy involving drug trafficking and money laundering, the State Department said.