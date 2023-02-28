UrduPoint.com

US Offers $5Mln Reward To Track Down Key Al-Shabaab Leader Ali Mohamed Rage - State Dept.

February 28, 2023

US Offers $5Mln Reward to Track Down Key Al-Shabaab Leader Ali Mohamed Rage - State Dept.

The United States is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to identifying or locating the key leader of the al-Shabaab terror group - Ali Mohamed Rage, the US Department of State said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The United States is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to identifying or locating the key leader of the al-Shabaab terror group - Ali Mohamed Rage, the US Department of State said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The US Department of State's Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program, which is administered by the Diplomatic Security Service, is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the identification or location of al-Shabaab key leader Ali Mohamed Rage," the release said.

Rage, also known as Ali Dheere, has been a senior leader of the terror group and its chief spokesperson since May 2009. The State Department has designated al-Shabaab as a foreign terrorist organization and a global terrorist in March 2008.

A native of Somalia, Rage has been involved in the planning of terrorist attacks in that country as well as in Kenya. On August 6, 2021, the State Department designated Rage a global terrorist.

