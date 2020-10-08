US Offers $5Mln Reward Venezuela National Over Involvement in Transnational Crimes- Pompeo

The United States is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information that would result in the arrest of Venezuelan person Samark Jose Lopez Bello for his involvement in transnational crimes, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The United States is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information that would result in the arrest of Venezuelan person Samark Jose Lopez Bello for his involvement in transnational crimes, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a release on Thursday.

"Today, the US Department of State announces a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Venezuelan national Samark Jose Lopez Bello for participating in transnational organized crime," Pompeo said.

Pompeo explained that the reward is being made in connection with previously made reward offers of up to $10 million for former Venezuelan Vice President Tareck Zaidan El-Aissami Maddah and up to $5 million for National Superintendent of Cryptocurrencies Joselit de la Trinidad Ramirez Camacho.

"Lopez Bello worked with others in an effort to violate and evade OFAC sanctions imposed pursuant to the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act and related regulations. He was charged by indictment, along with El-Aissami and Ramirez, in the Southern District of New York with several transnational crimes," Pompeo said.

At the end of September, Pompeo announced the United States has offered two rewards of up to $5 million each for information leading to the arrest or conviction of former Venezuelan Minister of Electricity and his deputy.

Earlier in September, the United States sanctioned Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and several other officials for cooperation with Iran and alleged attempts to manipulate the country's parliamentary elections.