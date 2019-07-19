UrduPoint.com
US Offers $7 Million Reward For Information About Senior Leader Of Hezbollah - Pompeo

Fri 19th July 2019 | 08:50 PM

US Offers $7 Million Reward for Information About Senior Leader of Hezbollah - Pompeo

The United States is offering a reward of up to $7 million for information that would lead to the capture of senior Hezbollah leader Salman Raouf Salman, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The United States is offering a reward of up to $7 million for information that would lead to the capture of senior Hezbollah leader Salman Raouf Salman, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

"The State Department's Rewards for Justice program is offering up to 7 million Dollars for information leads to his identification and his arrest," Pompeo said at the Western Hemisphere Counterterrorism Ministerial in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Pompeo pointed out that the monetary reward was put forth as Salman "continues plotting terrorism on behalf of Hezbollah."

The US State Department has said Salman leads Hezbollah's External Security Organization (ESO), which it claims is responsible for planning, coordinating and executing Hezbollah terrorist attacks around the world.

Earlier on Friday, the US Treasury Department added Salman to its Specially Designated Nationals list.

The designation coincides with that of the Argentine government, which classified Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. The designation came on the 25 anniversary of the bombing of the AMIA Jewish center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people

Argentina blames the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish center - as well as the 1992 attack on the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires that killed 25 people - on Iran and Hezbollah.

Both Iran and Hezbollah have denied responsibility for the attacks.

