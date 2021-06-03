US Offers $7Mln Reward for Information on North Africa Al-Qaeda Leader - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) US administration offered a $7 million reward for information on the leader of al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (terrorist group, banned in Russia) Abu Ubaydah Yusuf al-Anabi, the State Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The US Department of State's Rewards for Justice program, which is administered by the Diplomatic Security Service, is offering a reward of up to $7 million for information leading to the location or identification of Abu Ubaydah Yusuf al-Anabi," the statement said.

Al-Anabi, an Algerian citizen also known as Yazid Mubarak, became the new AQIM leader last November after his predecessor Abdelmalek Droukdel was killed in June 2020, the State Department noted.

"Al-Anabi has pledged allegiance to al-Qa'ida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri on AQIM's behalf and is expected to play a role in al-Qa'ida's global management as Droukdel had done," the statement added.

The State Department designated al-Anabi as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) in 2015. In February 2016, he was placed on the United Nations (UNSCR 1267) sanctions list.