US Offers Combined $15Mln in Rewards for Information on Hurras al Din Leaders - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The United States is offering a combined reward of up to $15 million for information on three senior leaders of the Hurras al-Din terrorist group in Syria, the State Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"The US Department of State's Rewards for Justice Program is offering a reward of up to $5 million each for information leading to the identification of senior Hurras al-Din leaders Abu 'Abd al-Karim al-Masri, Faruq al-Suri, and Sami al-Uraydi," the release said.