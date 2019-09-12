UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Offers Combined $15Mln In Rewards For Information On Hurras Al Din Leaders - State Dept

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 07:50 PM

US Offers Combined $15Mln in Rewards for Information on Hurras al Din Leaders - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The United States is offering a combined reward of up to $15 million for information on three senior leaders of the Hurras al-Din terrorist group in Syria, the State Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"The US Department of State's Rewards for Justice Program is offering a reward of up to $5 million each for information leading to the identification of senior Hurras al-Din leaders Abu 'Abd al-Karim al-Masri, Faruq al-Suri, and Sami al-Uraydi," the release said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria United States Million

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador

1 hour ago

UAE climate change council reviews nation&#039;s e ..

1 hour ago

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

2 hours ago

Coal phase-out is a real challenge: German energy ..

2 hours ago

CUVAS signs MoU with Houbara Foundation (HFIP) to ..

2 hours ago

Australian Leader to Skip UN Climate Summit Possib ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.