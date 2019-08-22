US offers condolences for martyred Turkish soldiers

The U.S. offered condolences for three martyred Turkish soldiers in an attack by PKK terrorists in Turkey's southeastern Sirnak province Wednesday

"We extend our condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives in the fight against terrorism in Sirnak," the American Embassy in Ankara said on Twitter.

"The U.S.

condemns this attack by PKK terrorists and continues to stand by Turkey in its fight against terrorism," it added.

In addition to the three martyred soldiers, another was injured in the attack, the provincial governor's office said. Anti-terror operations are ongoing in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women, children and infants.