UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Offers Condolences For Martyred Turkish Soldiers

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 07:31 PM

US offers condolences for martyred Turkish soldiers

The U.S. offered condolences for three martyred Turkish soldiers in an attack by PKK terrorists in Turkey's southeastern Sirnak province Wednesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The U.S. offered condolences for three martyred Turkish soldiers in an attack by PKK terrorists in Turkey's southeastern Sirnak province Wednesday.

"We extend our condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives in the fight against terrorism in Sirnak," the American Embassy in Ankara said on Twitter.

"The U.S.

condemns this attack by PKK terrorists and continues to stand by Turkey in its fight against terrorism," it added.

In addition to the three martyred soldiers, another was injured in the attack, the provincial governor's office said. Anti-terror operations are ongoing in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women, children and infants.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Governor Turkey Twitter Ankara Women

Recent Stories

Candidancy application numbers prove citizens&#039 ..

36 minutes ago

Problems of farmers to be resolved on priority bas ..

1 minute ago

10-member Jirga Pakistan committee to suggest deve ..

2 minutes ago

Iran unveils indigenously produced air defense sys ..

2 minutes ago

SC summons Secretary Board of Revenue in forest la ..

2 minutes ago

President Masood explores collaborations of AJK un ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.