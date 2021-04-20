UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Offers Condolences Over Death Of Chad President - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:00 PM

US Offers Condolences Over Death of Chad President - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The US State Department on Tuesday offered condolences to the people of Chad  as they mourn the death of the country's President Idriss Deby Itno.

"On behalf of the United States, we offer the people of Chad our sincere condolences as they mourn the passing of President Idriss Deby Itno," the State Department said on Tuesday. "The United States stands with the people of Chad during this difficult time.

Deby e was killed while visiting Chadian troops on the frontlines of a conflict against rebels known as the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT).

He was transported to a medical facility but succumbed to the sustained injuries on Tuesday.

Deby served as President of Chad since 1990 having previously distinguished himself through military service under the regime of former Chadian president Felix Malloum.

Upon his death, the Chadian Parliament dissolved, leaving a Transitional Military Council to run the country.

The State Department also said the United States supports a peaceful transition of power in accordance with the Chadian constitution.

Related Topics

Parliament Concord Chad United States

Recent Stories

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

3 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

18 minutes ago

France Sends Condolences to Chadian People Over De ..

30 minutes ago

Two more die of COVID-19 as 84 patients test posit ..

30 minutes ago

Putin, Cuban President Confirm Determination to St ..

30 minutes ago

King Suleman relief hands over personal PPEs to ND ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.