US Offers Condolences Over Death of Chad President - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The US State Department on Tuesday offered condolences to the people of Chad as they mourn the death of the country's President Idriss Deby Itno.

"On behalf of the United States, we offer the people of Chad our sincere condolences as they mourn the passing of President Idriss Deby Itno," the State Department said on Tuesday. "The United States stands with the people of Chad during this difficult time.

Deby e was killed while visiting Chadian troops on the frontlines of a conflict against rebels known as the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT).

He was transported to a medical facility but succumbed to the sustained injuries on Tuesday.

Deby served as President of Chad since 1990 having previously distinguished himself through military service under the regime of former Chadian president Felix Malloum.

Upon his death, the Chadian Parliament dissolved, leaving a Transitional Military Council to run the country.

The State Department also said the United States supports a peaceful transition of power in accordance with the Chadian constitution.