UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Offers Condolences To Bahrain Over Death Of Prime Minister - Pompeo

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 01:00 AM

US Offers Condolences to Bahrain Over Death of Prime Minister - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The United States has offered condolences to Bahrain over the death of Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, who passed away at the age of 84 on Wednesday morning at the US-based Mayo Clinic Hospital.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of His Royal Highness, Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa of Bahrain," Pompeo said Thursday.

"We extend our sincere condolences to his family and to the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain."

Pompeo said Khalifa was "a statesman of the highest order and will always be known as a close friend and partner of the United States."

The 84-year-old was the world's longest-serving head of government. Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa declared a week-long period of mourning in the country, with flags being flown at half-mast.

Government ministries and departments will be closed for three days starting Thursday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Bahrain United States Family Government

Recent Stories

Coalition destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by terr ..

1 hour ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

52 minutes ago

Armenian Foreign Minister Discussed Karabakh by Ph ..

52 minutes ago

Russia Awaits Official US Election Results Before ..

23 minutes ago

Trump Renews Declaration of Nuclear Proliferation ..

23 minutes ago

Reporting of written off/waived off loans, advance ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.