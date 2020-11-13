US Offers Condolences to Bahrain Over Death of Prime Minister - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The United States has offered condolences to Bahrain over the death of Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, who passed away at the age of 84 on Wednesday morning at the US-based Mayo Clinic Hospital.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of His Royal Highness, Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa of Bahrain," Pompeo said Thursday.

"We extend our sincere condolences to his family and to the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain."

Pompeo said Khalifa was "a statesman of the highest order and will always be known as a close friend and partner of the United States."

The 84-year-old was the world's longest-serving head of government. Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa declared a week-long period of mourning in the country, with flags being flown at half-mast.

Government ministries and departments will be closed for three days starting Thursday.