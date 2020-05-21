US Offers India Hi-Tech Arms on Condition Delhi Chooses Them Over Russian Ones - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The Trump administration is offering India the most advanced US high-tech weapon systems, but New Delhi must choose between them and armaments from Russia and cannot "mix and match" from both countries, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South And Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells said.

"We have offered India our most advanced systems," Wells told an Atlantic Council podcast on Wednesday. "The same missile defense system protecting Washington will also be protecting New Delhi.

However, Wells said it remains a question as to which systems will India eventually want to operate within.

"At some point, India will have to make a strategic commitment to technologies and platforms that are either US or Russian. ... It is not a mix or match," Wells said.

In October 2018, India signed a $5.43 billion deal with Russia to buy five S-400 surface-to-air missile defense systems.

Indian Ambassador to Moscow Bala Venktatesh Varma has said there should be no significant delays in delivering the S-400 systems despite strong US opposition to the deal.