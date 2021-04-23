US Offers Indonesia Undersea Assets to Help in Search for Missing Submarine - Pentagon

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin offered to provide his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto with undersea assets to help in the ongoing search for a missing Indonesian submarine, the Pentagon said in a readout of the conversation on Friday

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke this morning with Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto to express his heartfelt concern over the missing Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala 402 and the uncertain fate of the 53 sailors on board. The two discussed the recent deployment of a P-8 Poseidon aircraft to aid the search. Secretary Austin offered to provide additional assistance, which could include undersea search assets, for the effort," the readout said.

The submarine went missing between the islands of Java and Bali during a military exercise on Wednesday, according to Indonesian officials.