UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Offers Indonesia Undersea Assets To Help In Search For Missing Submarine - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 10:03 PM

US Offers Indonesia Undersea Assets to Help in Search for Missing Submarine - Pentagon

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin offered to provide his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto with undersea assets to help in the ongoing search for a missing Indonesian submarine, the Pentagon said in a readout of the conversation on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin offered to provide his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto with undersea assets to help in the ongoing search for a missing Indonesian submarine, the Pentagon said in a readout of the conversation on Friday.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke this morning with Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto to express his heartfelt concern over the missing Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala 402 and the uncertain fate of the 53 sailors on board. The two discussed the recent deployment of a P-8 Poseidon aircraft to aid the search. Secretary Austin offered to provide additional assistance, which could include undersea search assets, for the effort," the readout said.

The submarine went missing between the islands of Java and Bali during a military exercise on Wednesday, according to Indonesian officials.

Related Topics

Pentagon Austin

Recent Stories

Dubai host International Charity Art Auction suppo ..

24 minutes ago

Russia's Manned Spacecraft Oryol to Make 1st Fligh ..

6 minutes ago

SZABMU gets approval for COVID-19 vaccine ZF2001 c ..

6 minutes ago

No deal made for Senate elections, opposition lead ..

6 minutes ago

Fauci Says COVID-19 Situation in India 'Terrible' ..

9 minutes ago

Several Spanish State Agencies Hit by Cyberattacks ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.