UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Offers Iran Assistance To Deal With Coronavirus Outbreak - Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:19 PM

US Offers Iran Assistance to Deal With Coronavirus Outbreak - Pompeo

The United States has made several attempts to provide Iran humanitarian assistance in dealing with coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The United States has made several attempts to provide Iran humanitarian assistance in dealing with coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

"We have made offers to the Islamic Republic of Iran to help them," Pompeo said during the hearing at the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

"We have made clear to all others around the world and in the region that humanitarian assistance to push back against the coronavirus in Iran is something that the United States fully supports."

Pompeo said the US is concerned about Tehran's healthcare infrastructure issues and willingness to share information is not robust.

Iran is among the countries that are most affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak with 388 confirmed infections and 34 deaths.

Related Topics

Hearing World Iran Tehran United States All Share Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Two corona suspects quarantined at Liaquat Univers ..

2 minutes ago

Health deptt plans to eradicate quackery from prov ..

2 minutes ago

Inaugural session of Pakistan- Kazakhstan bilatera ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Expects All Countries to Take Care of Refugees ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Asks to Postpone UN Disarmament Commission ..

6 minutes ago

White House Economic Adviser Says Stock Market May ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.