US Offers Iran Assistance to Deal With Coronavirus Outbreak - Pompeo

The United States has made several attempts to provide Iran humanitarian assistance in dealing with coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The United States has made several attempts to provide Iran humanitarian assistance in dealing with coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

"We have made offers to the Islamic Republic of Iran to help them," Pompeo said during the hearing at the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

"We have made clear to all others around the world and in the region that humanitarian assistance to push back against the coronavirus in Iran is something that the United States fully supports."

Pompeo said the US is concerned about Tehran's healthcare infrastructure issues and willingness to share information is not robust.

Iran is among the countries that are most affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak with 388 confirmed infections and 34 deaths.