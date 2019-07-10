UrduPoint.com
US Offers Iran Full Normalization Of Relations, Demands Reversal Of Nuclear Steps- Wolcott

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 07:25 PM

US Offers Iran Full Normalization of Relations, Demands Reversal of Nuclear Steps- Wolcott

The United States offered Iran the full normalization of relations in exchange for Tehran's commitment to reverse its recent nuclear steps and cease any plans for further uranium enrichment, US Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Ambassador Jackie Wolcott said in press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The United States offered Iran the full normalization of relations in exchange for Tehran's commitment to reverse its recent nuclear steps and cease any plans for further uranium enrichment, US Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Ambassador Jackie Wolcott said in press release on Wednesday.

"The United States has made clear that we are open to negotiation without preconditions and that we are offering Iran the possibility of a full normalization of relations," Wolcott said.

IAEA spokesman Fredrik Dahl confirmed to Sputnik on Monday that Iran is enriching uranium above 3.67 percent - the level set by the 2015 nuclear agreement.

