UrduPoint.com

US Offers Israel Support To Bring Perpetrators Of Jerusalem Attack To Justice - WH

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2023 | 02:50 AM

US Offers Israel Support to Bring Perpetrators of Jerusalem Attack to Justice - WH

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden has directed his national security team to offer Israel all assistance in bringing perpetrators of the Jerusalem terror attack to justice, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"(T)he President has directed his national security team to engage immediately with Israeli counterparts to offer all appropriate support in assisting the wounded and bringing the perpetrators of this horrible crime to justice," the statement said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the police reported a terrorist attack at a synagogue in Jerusalem. Local media reported that at least eight people had been killed and 10 injured as a result of a shooting in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood.

The White House condemns the attack and is "shocked and saddened" by the loss of life as the attack took place on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the statement said.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Police Israel White House Jerusalem Media All

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack near Jerusa ..

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack near Jerusalem synagogue

10 minutes ago
 Dutch F-35 Fighter Jets Arrive in Poland for NATO ..

Dutch F-35 Fighter Jets Arrive in Poland for NATO Mission - NATO Air Command

3 hours ago
 Latest 'Twitter File' Release Reveals Company's Sk ..

Latest 'Twitter File' Release Reveals Company's Skepticism About Russian Bot Cla ..

3 hours ago
 Hungary to Participate in Protection of Slovakia's ..

Hungary to Participate in Protection of Slovakia's Airspace - Slovak Defense Min ..

3 hours ago
 Brazil Refused Germany's Request to Supply Ammunit ..

Brazil Refused Germany's Request to Supply Ammunition for Leopard Tanks - Report ..

3 hours ago
 Twenty-Five People Charged in Fake Nursing Diploma ..

Twenty-Five People Charged in Fake Nursing Diploma Scam in Florida - US Attorney

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.