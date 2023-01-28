US Offers Israel Support to Bring Perpetrators of Jerusalem Attack to Justice - WH

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden has directed his national security team to offer Israel all assistance in bringing perpetrators of the Jerusalem terror attack to justice, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"(T)he President has directed his national security team to engage immediately with Israeli counterparts to offer all appropriate support in assisting the wounded and bringing the perpetrators of this horrible crime to justice," the statement said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the police reported a terrorist attack at a synagogue in Jerusalem. Local media reported that at least eight people had been killed and 10 injured as a result of a shooting in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood.

The White House condemns the attack and is "shocked and saddened" by the loss of life as the attack took place on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the statement said.