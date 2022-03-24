US Offers Nearly $3.5Mln to Strengthen Media in Eastern Europe - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The United States is offering nearly $3.5 million in funding for projects that strengthen media collaboration in Eastern Europe and the South Caucasus region, the US Department of State said in a public notice.

"With full awareness of the current situation in Ukraine and the region, the US Department of State, Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (DRL) announces an open competition for a regional project that strengthens media collaboration in the Europe and Eurasia region," the notice said on Wednesday.

DRL is seeking proposals that enable media actors to network within their countries and across the region, improve cross-border content production, and produce high-quality and credible content across platforms that counters disinformation, the notice said.

Eligible countries for project participation include but are not limited to Belarus, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Serbia, and Ukraine, the notice added.

DRL is committed to advancing equity and support for underrepresented communities, and programs should seek strategies for integration and inclusion of perspectives based on sex, race, sexual orientation, gender identity and other personal characteristics, according to the notice.