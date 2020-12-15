UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Offers Poland Financing For Nuclear Power, Other Zero Emission Energy - EXIM Bank

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 11:44 PM

US Offers Poland Financing for Nuclear Power, Other Zero Emission Energy - EXIM Bank

The United States and Poland agreed to open investments in nuclear energy and other zero-emission power projects to US companies receiving export credits, the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The United States and Poland agreed to open investments in nuclear energy and other zero-emission power projects to US companies receiving export credits, the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The agreement includes, but is not limited to, support for projects in nuclear energy, in particular in support of strategic projects under Poland's Nuclear Power Program; low- and zero-emission technologies; clean energy innovation; and critical energy infrastructure, including cybersecurity solutions," the release said.

The agreement is part of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by Reed and Poland's Minister of Climate and the Environment Michał Kurtyka, the release also said.

Reed and Kurtyka also signed a separate MOU with Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego, Poland's official export credit provider, aimed at promoting economic cooperation between the two agencies, the release added.

EXIM provides credits, risk insurance and discounted loans to support sales of US goods and services to international buyers, according to the release.

Related Topics

Nuclear Bank Poland United States Agreement

Recent Stories

Fed joins world central banks fighting climate cha ..

15 seconds ago

Norway okays giant North Sea carbon storage projec ..

57 seconds ago

UAE ranks first in Arab World in Human Development ..

15 minutes ago

UAE ranks 18th globally in UNDP Human Development ..

16 minutes ago

EU unveils new rules to curb tech giants

59 seconds ago

Hub, Bostan economic zones vital for development o ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.