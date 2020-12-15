US Offers Poland Financing for Nuclear Power, Other Zero Emission Energy - EXIM Bank

The United States and Poland agreed to open investments in nuclear energy and other zero-emission power projects to US companies receiving export credits, the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The United States and Poland agreed to open investments in nuclear energy and other zero-emission power projects to US companies receiving export credits, the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The agreement includes, but is not limited to, support for projects in nuclear energy, in particular in support of strategic projects under Poland's Nuclear Power Program; low- and zero-emission technologies; clean energy innovation; and critical energy infrastructure, including cybersecurity solutions," the release said.

The agreement is part of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by Reed and Poland's Minister of Climate and the Environment Michał Kurtyka, the release also said.

Reed and Kurtyka also signed a separate MOU with Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego, Poland's official export credit provider, aimed at promoting economic cooperation between the two agencies, the release added.

EXIM provides credits, risk insurance and discounted loans to support sales of US goods and services to international buyers, according to the release.