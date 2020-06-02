UrduPoint.com
US Offers Reward For Alleged Venezuelan Organized Crime Member Camacho - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:17 AM

US Offers Reward for Alleged Venezuelan Organized Crime Member Camacho - State Dept.

The United States is offering an undisclosed reward for the capture or indictment of alleged Venezuelan organized crime member Joselit de la Trinidad Ramirez Camacho, the State Department announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The United States is offering an undisclosed reward for the capture or indictment of alleged Venezuelan organized crime member Joselit de la Trinidad Ramirez Camacho, the State Department announced on Monday.

"Today the US Department of State announces a reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Venezuelan national Joselit de la Trinidad Ramirez Camacho for participating in transnational organized crime," the statement said. "The Venezuelan people deserve a government that they have chosen freely and whose officials do not conspire with associates to engage in crimes of theft from the people of Venezuela, including money laundering to hide the proceeds of those illicit activities."

