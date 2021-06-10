UrduPoint.com
US Offers Reward of Up to $3Mln for Information on Attacks in Iraq - State Dept.

The United States is offering $3 million for information leading to the capture of the individuals responsible for attacks against US diplomatic facilities in Iraq, the State Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The United States is offering $3 million for information leading to the capture of the individuals responsible for attacks against US diplomatic facilities in Iraq, the State Department said on Thursday.

"America is offering a reward of up to $3 million for information on planned or past attacks against US diplomatic facilities," the State Department said in a statement.

The US-led coalition in Iraq is currently investigating a drone attack against the Bagdad Diplomatic Support Center, a spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The Victory military base near Baghdad International Airport and the Balad air base in the Iraqi province of Salah ad Din also came under rocket fire on Wednesday.

