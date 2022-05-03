UrduPoint.com

US Offers Rewards For Info On 3 Honduran Drug Traffickers - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2022 | 01:50 AM

US Offers Rewards for Info on 3 Honduran Drug Traffickers - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The US government is offering up to $5 million for information that results in the arrests and/or convictions of three key members of the Montes drug trafficking organization, State Department Spokesman Nicke price said in a press release on Monday.

"The US Department of State is offering rewards of up to $5 million each for information leading to the arrests and/or convictions of Honduran drug trafficker Herlinda Bobadilla and her two sons, Tito Montes Bobadilla and Juan Carlos Montes Bobadilla," Price said. "Their leadership roles in the Montes drug trafficking organization have grown significantly since the 2017 arrest and 2019 extradition to the United States of Herlinda's third son, Noe Montes Bobadilla, who is currently serving a 37-year sentence for conspiracy to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine intended for unlawful importation to the United States.

"

The Montes organization makes, distributes and supplies, transports drugs and launders the money through Central America, Mexico, and the United States," Price added.

The Justice Department is prosecuting the case while the State Department is offering the reward which is part of what Price describes as "a whole-of-government effort to combat drug trafficking and transnational organized crime globally and in Honduras." This announcement illustrates the US government's strategy of destabilizing transnational crime activities in Central America, Price said.

This reward is offered under the State Department's Narcotics Rewards Program (NRP). Since 1986, NRP has jailed more than 75 international criminals and major drug traffickers. So far, the department has paid more than $135 million for details that have resulted in the arrest and imprisonment of targeted individuals.

Related Topics

Drugs Price United States Mexico Honduras Money Criminals 2017 2019 Government Million

Recent Stories

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

1 hour ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

1 hour ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

1 hour ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

2 hours ago
 Direct NATO Participation in Ukraine Conflict Rule ..

Direct NATO Participation in Ukraine Conflict Ruled Out - Scholz

2 hours ago
 Ukraine Envoy Urges Ottawa to Reduce Russia's Dipl ..

Ukraine Envoy Urges Ottawa to Reduce Russia's Diplomatic Presence in Canada

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.