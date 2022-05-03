US Offers Rewards for Info on 3 Honduran Drug Traffickers - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The US government is offering up to $5 million for information that results in the arrests and/or convictions of three key members of the Montes drug trafficking organization, State Department Spokesman Nicke price said in a press release on Monday.

"The US Department of State is offering rewards of up to $5 million each for information leading to the arrests and/or convictions of Honduran drug trafficker Herlinda Bobadilla and her two sons, Tito Montes Bobadilla and Juan Carlos Montes Bobadilla," Price said. "Their leadership roles in the Montes drug trafficking organization have grown significantly since the 2017 arrest and 2019 extradition to the United States of Herlinda's third son, Noe Montes Bobadilla, who is currently serving a 37-year sentence for conspiracy to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine intended for unlawful importation to the United States.

"

The Montes organization makes, distributes and supplies, transports drugs and launders the money through Central America, Mexico, and the United States," Price added.

The Justice Department is prosecuting the case while the State Department is offering the reward which is part of what Price describes as "a whole-of-government effort to combat drug trafficking and transnational organized crime globally and in Honduras." This announcement illustrates the US government's strategy of destabilizing transnational crime activities in Central America, Price said.

This reward is offered under the State Department's Narcotics Rewards Program (NRP). Since 1986, NRP has jailed more than 75 international criminals and major drug traffickers. So far, the department has paid more than $135 million for details that have resulted in the arrest and imprisonment of targeted individuals.