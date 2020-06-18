UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Offers Rewards Of Up To $10Mln For Information On 2 Colombian Drug Traffickers - Pompeo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 08:16 PM

US Offers Rewards of Up to $10Mln for Information on 2 Colombian Drug Traffickers - Pompeo

The United States is offering two rewards of up to $10 million each for information about two Colombian drug traffickers, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The United States is offering two rewards of up to $10 million each for information about two Colombian drug traffickers, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday.

"Today, the US Department of State announced rewards up to $10 million each for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Seuxis Hernandez-Solarte, aka 'Jesus Santrich,' and Luciano Marin Arango, aka 'Ivan Marquez,'" the statement said.

Pompeo noted that both men are former senior leaders of the guerilla movement Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and the two rewards are offered under the US Department of State's Narcotics Rewards Program (NRP).

The secretary of state said the United States values its partnership with Colombia and shares its concerns about FARC providing support to the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"We will continue the strong US-Colombian law enforcement information sharing and capacity building efforts which are essential to disrupting and dismantling transnational criminal organizations operating in the region. We also share Colombia's concern that the Maduro regime is providing support to illegal armed groups from Colombia." Pompeo said

Related Topics

United States Colombia Criminals From Government Share Million Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Three men sentenced to life-imprisonment in Imran ..

7 minutes ago

PCB shares update about contracts of all domestic ..

33 minutes ago

CPEC Phase-II to help revamp basic infrastructure, ..

41 minutes ago

Ajman’s Permanent Economic Development Committee ..

46 minutes ago

PM directs to expedite efforts for uniform syllabu ..

47 minutes ago

Shahbaz Gill presents tributes to doctors, paramed ..

22 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.