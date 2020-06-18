US Offers Rewards of Up to $10Mln for Information on 2 Colombian Drug Traffickers - Pompeo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The United States is offering two rewards of up to $10 million each for information about two Colombian drug traffickers, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday.

"Today, the US Department of State announced rewards up to $10 million each for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Seuxis Hernandez-Solarte, aka 'Jesus Santrich,' and Luciano Marin Arango, aka 'Ivan Marquez,'" the statement said.

Pompeo noted that both men are former senior leaders of the guerilla movement Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and the two rewards are offered under the US Department of State's Narcotics Rewards Program (NRP).

The secretary of state said the United States values its partnership with Colombia and shares its concerns about FARC providing support to the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"We will continue the strong US-Colombian law enforcement information sharing and capacity building efforts which are essential to disrupting and dismantling transnational criminal organizations operating in the region. We also share Colombia's concern that the Maduro regime is providing support to illegal armed groups from Colombia." Pompeo said