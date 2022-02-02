US Offers Russia to Immediately Start Discussing Agreements to Replace New START

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The United States proposes to immediately start discussing agreements to replace the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), according to Washington's reply to Russia's security proposal obtained by Spain's El Pais newspaper.

"We also must address non-strategic nuclear weapons and non-deployed nuclear warheads. We propose to begin discussions immediately on follow-up measures to New START," the document says.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that it was already clear from the US response on security guarantees that Russia's fundamental concerns were being ignored.