US Offers Slovakia Viper Choppers to Replace MiG-29 Jets to Be Sent to Kiev - Bratislava

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The United States has offered Slovakia 12 Bell AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters to replace MiG-29 fighter jets that the country will send to Ukraine, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Wednesday.

"Twelve new Bell AH-1Z Viper helicopters with equipment, training of pilots and technicians and more than 500 AGM-114 Hellfire II missiles this is the proposal of the US government," Nad wrote on social media.

Last week, the Slovak government announced that it had decided to deliver its MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine. Earlier in the day, Slovak media reported that Bratislava plans to supply MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming weeks.