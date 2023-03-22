US Offers Slovakia Viper Choppers to Replace MiG-29 Jets to Be Sent to Kiev - Bratislava

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The United States has offered Slovakia 12 Bell AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters to replace MiG-29 fighter jets that the country will send to Ukraine, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Wednesday.

"Twelve new Bell AH-1Z Viper helicopters with equipment, training of pilots and technicians and more than 500 AGM-114 Hellfire II missiles ” this is the proposal of the US government," Nad wrote on social media.

Last week, the Slovak government announced that it had decided to deliver its MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine. Earlier in the day, Slovak media reported that Bratislava plans to supply MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming weeks.