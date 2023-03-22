UrduPoint.com

US Offers Slovakia Viper Choppers To Replace MiG-29 Jets To Be Sent To Kiev - Bratislava

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 12:50 PM

US Offers Slovakia Viper Choppers to Replace MiG-29 Jets to Be Sent to Kiev - Bratislava

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The United States has offered Slovakia 12 Bell AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters to replace MiG-29 fighter jets that the country will send to Ukraine, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Wednesday.

"Twelve new Bell AH-1Z Viper helicopters with equipment, training of pilots and technicians and more than 500 AGM-114 Hellfire II missiles ” this is the proposal of the US government," Nad wrote on social media.

Last week, the Slovak government announced that it had decided to deliver its MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine. Earlier in the day, Slovak media reported that Bratislava plans to supply MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Social Media Bratislava United States Slovakia Media Government

Recent Stories

realme makes a ground breaking entry with its eye- ..

Realme makes a ground breaking entry with its eye-catching design at an attracti ..

3 minutes ago
 ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 40%

ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 40%

36 minutes ago
 PM to visit Tharparkar today to inaugurate histori ..

PM to visit Tharparkar today to inaugurate historic projects

55 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s One Billion Meals campaign ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s One Billion Meals campaign is reshaping Ramadan charity

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd March 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.