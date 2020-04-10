UrduPoint.com
US Offers To Help Mexico With Agreed-On OPEC+ Oil Production Limits - Trump

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:30 PM

US Offers to Help Mexico With Agreed-On OPEC+ Oil Production Limits - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The United States has offered help to Mexico so that it can cut oil production consistent with the limits agreed by the other OPEC+ members, US President Donald Trump said during a daily briefing on Friday.

"We are trying to get Mexico, as the expression goes, over the barrel. And Mexico is committing to do 100,000 fewer barrels," Trump told reporters.

"They a have a limit. The OPEC nations have agreed to a different limit - reduction of about 23 percent," Trump said. "So what I thought I would do, I don't know if it is going to be accepted, we will find out, the United States will help Mexico along and they will reimburse us at a later date when they are prepared to do so."

Trump said that he had discussed the matter with the Mexican leadership last night.

