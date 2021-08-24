UrduPoint.com

US Offers To Host 2023 APEC Forum As It Seeks To Bolster Ties With Indo-Pacific

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 11:50 AM

US Offers to Host 2023 APEC Forum as It Seeks to Bolster Ties With Indo-Pacific

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris stated on Tuesday that the United States is offering to host the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in 2023, underscoring the country's charm offensive to win over allies and partners in Southeast Asia after botched troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In June, the US Chamber of Commerce called on the Biden-Harris administration to demonstrate its interest in re-engaging in regional and multilateral fora and enhancing ties in the Indo-Pacific region by hosting the 2023 APEC forum.

"Today I am proud to announce that the United States in offering to host APEC in 2023," Harris said in her address in Singapore.

Harris laid out the US vision of the Indo-Pacific as one of key regions in the country's foreign policy.

"It is in our vital interest to stand united with our allies and our partners in Southeast Asia in defense of a free and open Indo-Pacific," Harris added.

The initiative came as the US seeks to consolidate in the Indo-Pacific region following a hectic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Singapore United States Chamber June Commerce From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped drone

7 minutes ago
 IMF recognizes Pakistan's assistance in safe evacu ..

IMF recognizes Pakistan's assistance in safe evacuation of its staff from Afghan ..

12 minutes ago
 Emirates ramps up operations and boosts connectivi ..

Emirates ramps up operations and boosts connectivity across its network as trave ..

29 minutes ago
 Situation in Afghanistan discussed between the rep ..

Situation in Afghanistan discussed between the representatives of MFAs of Turkme ..

36 minutes ago
 Masses not getting benefit of reduced oil prices: ..

Masses not getting benefit of reduced oil prices: Mian Zahid Hussain

44 minutes ago
 New commemorative coins to celebrate 30th annivers ..

New commemorative coins to celebrate 30th anniversary of Ajman Museum issued

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.