US Offers to Host 2023 APEC Forum as It Seeks to Bolster Ties With Indo-Pacific

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris stated on Tuesday that the United States is offering to host the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in 2023, underscoring the country's charm offensive to win over allies and partners in Southeast Asia after botched troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In June, the US Chamber of Commerce called on the Biden-Harris administration to demonstrate its interest in re-engaging in regional and multilateral fora and enhancing ties in the Indo-Pacific region by hosting the 2023 APEC forum.

"Today I am proud to announce that the United States in offering to host APEC in 2023," Harris said in her address in Singapore.

Harris laid out the US vision of the Indo-Pacific as one of key regions in the country's foreign policy.

"It is in our vital interest to stand united with our allies and our partners in Southeast Asia in defense of a free and open Indo-Pacific," Harris added.

The initiative came as the US seeks to consolidate in the Indo-Pacific region following a hectic withdrawal from Afghanistan.